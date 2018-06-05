Fashion designer found dead – weeks before Portsmouth store set to open

Have your say

FASHION designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her home in New York – just weeks before her new store in Portsmouth was due to open.

The 55-year-old fashion designer was found dead by her housekeeper in her apartment in Park Avenue, at 10.20am.

Kate Spade New York is set to open at Gunwharf Quays at the end of this month – with the store well-known for its range of women’s wear, accessories, jewellery and homeware.

Kate Spade’s firm was bought by New York designer Coach last year for a reported £1.8bn.

Law enforcement officials say that Kate Spade also left a note at the scene.