‘Fastest-growing’ law firm reveals its success

COFFIN Mew has announced it is one of the fastest-growing law firms in the south of England.

The firm experienced more than 30 per cent growth in turnover following its merger with Charles Lucas & Marshall.

Following the merger, which took place just over a month ago, the company’s revenue has increased from £10.7m in 2016/17 to £14m in 2017/18.

Miles Brown, Coffin Mew’s CEO, said: ‘We are all delighted with the firm’s growth since the merger and feel confident of reaching our target of becoming a £20m turnover firm by 2020.

‘We are now looking at other merger opportunities to accelerate this process, as well as further diversification and enrichment of our service offer.’

The merger created a legal business totalling almost 300 years of combined legal experience.

The company now has eight offices. These are based in Portsmouth, Gosport, Southampton, Brighton, Newbury, Swindon, Wantage and London.

Chairman Nick Leavey added: ‘This is a pivotal moment in Coffin Mew’s history.’