Fears over job losses at Internet company in Fareham

STAFF at an Internet security firm are fearing job losses after a redundancy consultation process was started.

Employees at Smoothwall technical office in Fareham have been informed the company is proposing to close the office.

An employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said: ‘We have been informed that this is for cost savings and efficiency improvements.

‘Following required consultancy period, plans have shown only some roles are planned to be moved to the head office in Leeds.

‘However little effort has been made to encourage relocation and anyone whose role had been relocated would need to re-apply for the position.’

A spokesperson for Smoothwall said: ‘We can confirm that Smoothwall has entered into a period of collective consultation.

‘We can confirm that during the period of consultation customers will not be impacted in any way and staff will receive any support they need during this time.’