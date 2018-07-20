Federation calls for more support for sole traders 

A CALL has gone out for the government to do more to recognise the important contribution sole traders make to the UK economy.

The Federation of Small Businesses responded to new figures confirming that there are 4.8m self-employed people in the UK, accounting for 15 per cent of all people in work.

National chairman Mike Cherry said: ‘The UK’s self-employed community contributes a staggering £270bn to the economy annually yet they’re still treated as an afterthought by policymakers. We’re campaigning to change that. More needs to be done.’

The FSB launched its #ThinkSelfEmployed campaign this month to improve sole traders’ prospects.