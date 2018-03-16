Feedback ‘positive’ for £1.2bn Portsmouth to France power scheme

PLANS to build a Lovedean substation linked to Europe’s power grid have been met by a ‘positive’ response, developers have said.

British firm Aquind unveiled proposals for its £1.2bn subsea scheme in November – which would see cables run from Normandy to Lovedean, emerging from the sea at Eastney.

Residents got the chance to comment on the plan at three public consultations in and around Waterlooville in January. More than 270 people attended the fixtures, submitting their thoughts to Aquind over a four-week period.

Feedback figures showed 68 per cent of people supported the project as a whole – while 67 per cent backed its aims, 60 per cent got behind the Lovedean substation design and 70 per cent agreed with Aquind’s underground cable approach.

A spokesperson for the company said: ‘We are pleased to see the support for the project reflected in the feedback received, but Aquind will also be considering all comments submitted carefully and feeding these into the design process for the converter station, cable route and landfall locations.

‘This will be a key consideration in finalising our plans in the coming months.

‘We look forward to displaying the final proposals at further consultation events later this year.’

The feedback comes after some residents criticised the detail of the plans – which Aquind said would be expanded on at the next consultations.

Residents can contact Aquind online via aquindconsultation.co.uk.