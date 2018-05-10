Ferries will help reveal what lies beneath the sea

WIGHTLINK has teamed up with Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust to educate customers about the Solent’s marine life.

The trust has been awarded a £640,300 Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) grant from the National Lottery for a new programme called Secrets of the Solent, which will include sessions on Wightlink ferries run by volunteers.

Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield said: ‘We are delighted to join forces with the trust to introduce our customers to the wonders of life beneath the waves. We carry millions of Islanders and holidaymakers every year and know they love the natural beauty of the Solent.’