Ferries will help reveal what lies beneath the sea

Wightlink chief officer Toby Hughes, Tim Ferrero from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield with a cuttlefish model and cuttlebones
Wightlink chief officer Toby Hughes, Tim Ferrero from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield with a cuttlefish model and cuttlebones
Peter Forrest with his beloved BMW 2002 Cabriolet after it had an engine rebuild ''Picture: Malcolm Wells (180504-7048)

CONSUMER: BMW owner warns of the perils of estimates after engine rebuild cost goes up by £3,000

0
Have your say

WIGHTLINK has teamed up with Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust to educate customers about the Solent’s marine life.

The trust has been awarded a £640,300 Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) grant from the National Lottery for a new programme called Secrets of the Solent, which will include sessions on Wightlink ferries run by volunteers.

Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield said: ‘We are delighted to join forces with the trust to introduce our customers to the wonders of life beneath the waves. We carry millions of Islanders and holidaymakers every year and know they love the natural beauty of the Solent.’