Ferry company ships a historic locomotive

WIGHTLINK’s chief executive has spoken of his pride after his firm shipped a historic Ivatt locomotive across the Solent for the Isle of Wight Steam Railway’s Bank Holiday gala.

The engine was 20 metres long, 4.6 metres high, 2.9 metres wide and weighed 88 tons on its trailer – being carried across the Solent on board flagship ferry St Clare.

Chief executive Keith Greenfield said: ‘We are delighted to support the Steam Railway when it needs to move engines and carriages on and off the island.

‘We check the weights and carry out safety assessments each time just to be sure, but we will always help when we can.