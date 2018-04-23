Ferry firm celebrates 40 years

Have your say

BRITTANY Ferries is celebrating 40 years of ‘Spain without the plane’.

The ferry operator began ferrying passengers and freight services to Spain back in April 1978, just five years after the company launched.

This week, it celebrates 40 years of continuous operations to Santander.

Since the trips started, more than 4,000 journeys have taken place in Spain, with around 5.5 million passengers carried.

While trips to Spain started from Plymouth, Portsmouth services were added in 2009, cutting the journey time to a little over 24 hours.

Christophe Mathieu, Brittany Ferries CEO, said: ‘Services to Spain in the summer are among our most popular. Spain without the plane means freedom to explore, taking everything you need in your own car, motorhome or bike, and it starts with a fantastic sea voyage.’