Ferry operator boosts its port-based fleet

CONDOR Ferries is enlisting the help of a Poole-based firm to help boost its port-based fleet.

The operator has been connecting the UK with the Channel Islands since 1964.

It recently took delivery of three Volkswagen people carriers from Breeze Volkswagen.

Supporting the firm’s existing minibus service, the new vehicles will transport passengers to the ferries from each terminal.

The minibuses will also assist with daily port activity.

Lizzie Mould, shore operations associate at Condor Ferries, said: ‘In addition to supporting our passengers the vehicles will provide a vital support for our port-based team.

‘The vehicles will be split between our Jersey, Guernsey and Portsmouth ports.

‘We have previously struggled to get a supplier to source Jersey and Guernsey registered vehicles. However, the Breeze Volkswagen Corporate team effortlessly addressed our needs and provided an excellent service throughout.’

Neil Carlton, from Breeze Volkswagen, said: ‘We are delighted to have established this partnership.’