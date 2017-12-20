Ferry operator celebrates two awards in one week

BRITTANY Ferries has scooped two travel awards in the space of one week.

The operator took home the Best Ferry Operator accolade at the Telegraph Travel Awards and the Best Small Holiday Company prize at the British Travel Awards.

Votes were cast by customers and travellers. Head of marketing Richard Price (pictured) said: ‘These awards are important because they are based on votes cast by customers and holiday makers. ‘They demonstrate how much people value the Brittany Ferries experience on board, but also the service they receive when staying in beautiful destinations in France, Spain and Portugal.’