Ferry operator invests to go greener in 2018

WIGHTLINK’s new flagship, Victoria of Wight, is set to be the Solent’s ‘greenest’ ferry.

The ship will join the company’s fleet on the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route in 2018, with the firm aiming to highlight the benefits of hybrid technology in the Solent and beyond.

The latest technology is currently being installed on the vessel at a shipyard in Yalova, Turkey.

At the Passenger Ship Sustainability Conference held in Southampton, head of safety Barry Smith said: ‘This was a good opportunity to highlight our journey to become a more environmentally-friendly operator,

‘Delegates were interested to hear about the benefits our new ship will bring in terms of improving efficiency while reducing noise and emissions.’

Environmentally-friendly features include heat waste from engines being used to heat the passenger areas and surplus energy from the lifts being recycled.

The development stems from the operator’s £45m investment programme, which has also seen double-deck boarding ramps built at Portsmouth and Fishbourne.