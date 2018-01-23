Ferry operator is feeling flush after ‘best loo’ win

Have your say

WIGHTLINK staff were ‘thrilled’ to announce that they took home a Loo Of The Year award in December 2017.

The ferry operator received platinum awards for its onboard facilities on the Portsmouth-Fishbourne ships, St Faith and St Clare.

The decision was made after an independent inspection of the washrooms was carried out.

Each entrant receives this unannounced visit, which involves the inspector assessing the facilities against 1010 criteria.

Criteria checks include signage and decor, fixtures and fittings and overall cleanliness and management.

The firm also received a national award for the best ‘away from home’ toilets in the UK.

Wightlink operations director Daryl Palmer said: ‘I am proud of our colleagues who do their best every day to keep all of the toilets onboard our eight ferries and catamarans as clean and tidy as possible.’