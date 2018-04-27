Ferry operator reveals its newly appointed CEO

Have your say

RED FUNNEL has appointment a new chief executive officer.

As of June 11, Fran Collins will take over the role after the company’s previous CEO, Kevin George, takes a new position as Red Funnel group chairman.

For the last four years Fran has been executive director of operations at Condor Ferries.

Prior to this, she worked as ports and guest services director.

Kevin said: ‘Fran’s appointment as CEO is fantastic news for Red Funnel as we embark on the next stage of development of the business under our new ownership.

‘Fran brings a great depth of knowledge in all aspects of operating vital ferry services to Island communities.

‘I am delighted that Red Funnel and the Isle of Wight will now have the opportunity to benefit from her experience and expertise.’

As the original Isle of Wight ferry company, the firm traces its roots back to 1820.

It carries around 2.3m passengers and over 800,000 vehicles on its routes between Southampton and East Cowes.