Ferry operator’s accolade after saving tonnes of CO2

Have your say

BRITTANY Ferries has been awarded a top certificate under an innovative green energy scheme.

The operator is the first member of the Green PEA Scheme to be awarded a P5 Level certification.

Since joining Green PEA in 2014, the firm has undertaken green initiatives including saving over £13,000 per annum and 113 tonnes of CO2.

By replacing the double glazing windows in some of its offices, exchanging fluorescent tubes for LED light panels, fitting roof-mounted solar panels and replacing old boilers with low energy alternatives, the firm is making a big effort to reduce its carbon footprint.