Fifty causes to share in Co-op £20m funding

THE CO-OP has announced the beneficiaries set to receive a share of its £20million funding boost.

Fifty causes within the region will benefit from the scheme.

Portsmouth Family Welfare Association, Portsmouth & Southsea Voluntary Lifeguards and 73rd Portsmouth Scout Group are just a few of the organisations who will receive several thousand pounds.

The Co-op scheme is hoping to provide funding for local causes, as 40 per cent of charities survive on an income of less than £10,000.

When a Co-op member buys Co-op’s own branded products or a funeral plan from Funeralcare, they earn a five per cent reward and a further one per cent which goes to causes in the area.

Members can choose which causes to support by visiting coop.co.uk/membership.

Area manager Colin Hayward said: ‘We want to support the causes that matter most to Co-op members in the area such as Portsmouth Family Welfare Association,

‘We would urge people to visit us online to choose who they would like to support.’