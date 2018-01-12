Final preparations of French delivery for Southsea curry restaurant

AN INDIAN restaurant is making the final preparations to deliver a curry abroad.

The Akash, in Southsea, will be jetting off to France tomorrow to deliver the 40-piece order to ex-pats.

The restaurant is being assisted by the Bordeaux-based Aviation English Private School (AEPS) and top French flight training company Iroise Aéro Formation to deliver the food.

Tomorrow morning, a six-seater TBM700 carrying the curries will depart from Lee-on-the-Solent airfield.

James Emery, manager of AEPS France, said: ‘I have always tried to encourage the French pilots I train to immerse themselves in British culture, and what better way to do that than tucking into a Vindaloo?’

The Akash is run by Jaf and Faz Ahmed, who both attended Priory School and the University of Portsmouth.

Conscious of the need to give something back to the community, the brothers have invited catering students from their old school and university to help prepare their Bordeaux-bound feast.

Faz said: ‘The demand has taken us by surprise so it was great to get the school pupils and university students in giving us a helping hand.’