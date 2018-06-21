Finance firm is on the move to new offices

Have your say

NOT-FOR-PROFIT finance provider Portsmouth Area Regeneration Trust Group has moved into new offices.

The group, which trades as Parity Trust, partners a number of local authorities to provide access to finance for home-owners.

The organisation has leased 1,305 sq ft of office space at One Port Way – owned by Northwood – at Port Solent Marina, in a deal secured by commercial property specialists Lambert Smith Hampton.

It is moving from previous accommodation at 1000 Lakeside North Harbour.

Andy Hodgkinson, director of office agency at LSH’s South Coast offices, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Parity Trust to One Port Way, enabling it to continue providing its much-needed services from a modern, convenient location.

‘As quality office space remains at a premium, particularly in and around Portsmouth, we are experiencing continued demand for accommodation in a facility of this calibre.’

SJ Davis, Chief Executive of Parity Trust, said: ‘One Port Way supports our requirements perfectly as we continue to meet the needs of those who benefit from an alternative, affordable and flexible finance option. This move complements our strategy.’