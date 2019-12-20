Find out who's made the shortlist for The News Business Excellence Awards 2020 in a special e-supplement

The moment is finally here for the hundreds of people who have entered The News Business Excellence Awards to find out whether or not they have made the shortlist.

The awards are set to make their return for the 19th year on Friday, February 21 2020, at Portsmouth Guildhall with a prestigious ceremony, three-course meal and gala-style party.

These awards celebrate a wide variety of firms who, despite operating in different sectors, all share the same goal - to provide an outstanding service throughout the region.

Scores of businesses have put themselves forward in the hope of picking up one of the 14 accolades that will be handed out on the night.

Click here to read a special e-version of The News Business Excellence Awards supplement featuring all the shortlisted companies.

Judging has started, with a panel of expert judges, including representatives from headline sponsor Trethowans, and others sponsors such as Verisona Law and the University of Portsmouth, rigorously assessing the applications.

Lucy Gleisner, who is a partner and corporate finance lawyer at Trethowans said: ‘We are proud to sponsor The News Business Excellence Awards for the fourth consecutive year. We can’t wait to see all of the finalists in February.’

The editor of The News, Mark Waldron, said: ‘No matter what the external circumstances are, Portsmouth is a great place to be for businesses. The fact that I have the honour and privilege makes my job worthwhile and makes me proud to be the editor.’

An initial process has already begun, with the judges creating shortlists for the categories, which range from Start-up Business to Large Business of the Year, and Apprentice of the Year to Lifetime Achievement.

Sponsoring the awards as a whole is once again law firm Trethowans, which has been a leading figure in the region’s legal sector since it was founded over 150 years ago. The firm supports thousands of businesses and individuals, providing advice and support on a wide range of legal issues.

But while national success has been abundant, Trethowans has stayed true to its roots and works with a wealth of businesses in the Solent region.

Tickets for the awards night are on sale now and can be purchased from portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk.

