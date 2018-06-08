Fiona steps up to charity marathon challenge

Have your say

A DETERMINED IT employee has raised over £2,000 for a charity close to her heart.

Fiona Woodham, a PA at Taylor Made Computer Solutions, walked a gruelling 26.2 miles to raise funds for Naomi House & Jacksplace.

The hospice charity helped to care for her family when her grandaughter, Lylah-Rose, passed away last year.

Fiona, from Denmead, clocked up 58,484 steps during the Clarendon Way Walk from Winchester to Salisbury, which took her and her husband Paul just over eight hours to complete.

Fiona said: ‘I cannot even begin to explain how grateful myself and Paul are for all the support and love we have had from everyone.

‘The generosity from our friends and family with donations have been amazing and we are so thrilled to have accomplished this challenge.’

Over 800 participants took part in the event, which helped to raise £134,000.

The money will help to fund the running costs of Naomi House & Jacksplace for a full 17 days.

Taylor Made’s managing director Nigel Taylor said: ‘We are all so proud of Fiona and her husband Paul.

‘To do something so amazing in memory of Lylah-Rose is such a strong and remarkable thing. We will continue to support Fiona and raise more money.’