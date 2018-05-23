Fire crew called to church bench fire in Fareham

Have your say

FIRE FIGHTERS were called to a blaze in Fareham last night, – only to discover that the fire had been put out by a heroic stranger.

The team received a call to a bench fire outside of St Columba Church on Hillson Drive.

The call was received just after 7pm and one appliance attended the scene.

The fire is thought to have been caused by children melting plastic by the bench.

A stranger managed to put the fire out, so the crew were called as a precaution and did not need to take any further action.