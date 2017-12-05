Firm awarded for programme that makes roads safer

Have your say

ONE of the largest bulk haulage providers in southern England has been awarded for its commitment to making roads safer.

TJ Transport, based in Fareham, won the Transport for London award for its work reducing occupational road risk.

Criteria for the award includes showing how technology, management systems and behavioural initiatives can reduce road accidents.

With 165 drivers, the firm used an investment of £12,000 to launch an online driver induction programme.

Since the programme’s launch, the business has seen a sharp drop in work-related road risks.

Staff attended the Mineral Products Association’s health and safety awards in London and collected their award in front of 270 delegates.

The firm employs 220 staff and works for 3,000 companies across southern England.

Managing director of TJ’s, John Gosling said: ‘Transport for London’s trophy means a lot to us, representing how we have overhauled our approach to driver training, with the clear aim of achieving a working environment free of accidents and ill health.

‘TJ’s online training portal, for which every member of staff has a dedicated log-in, resulted in a dramatic reduction in occupational road risk.

‘There has also been a significant drop in the number of minor vehicle safety defects because of driver-managed care and maintenance.’

Lee Downer, TJ’s in-house driver trainer, formulated and delivered the induction content for the programme.

John said: ‘Lee went the extra mile to ensure what could have been a monotonous “tick box” exercise to sit through was very much the opposite.

‘We have redefined the delivery of driver training, doubling the total training to 40 hours on average in one month alone.’