Firm celebrates 200 years

CELEBRATING 200 years in business, Paris Smith LLP has been recognised for its contribution to the business community.

The team of legal experts, which are based in Winchester and Southampton, were praised by Hampshire Chamber of Commerce in the category of‘ Established/Long Standing Business.

The firm was founded in 1818 and is also recognised by The Legal 500.

It now employs 43 partners and over 200 members of staff.

Managing partner Peter Taylor said: ‘We are honoured to have received such recognition by fellow business leaders in the city where it all began for the firm.

‘To have our contributions to the city, its economy and the wider community marked is both a great privilege and very humbling especially in our 200th anniversary year.’