Firm celebrates a strong year and two new offices

Have your say

Staff at Lambert Smith Hampton toasted a successful year in style at the Southampton Harbour Hotel.

The commercial property firm celebrated the opening of its new offices, based in Fareham and Southampton, by holding a drinks reception for clients and contacts.

The event saw the team gather on the sixth-floor rooftop HarBAR to enjoy drinks and canapes.

Staff also used the opportunity to thank clients for their support.

Graham Holland, head of south coast for LSH said: ‘This has been a very positive year both for LSH’s own teams and for the South Coast property market in general.

‘Our new offices in Fareham and Southampton underline LSH’s commitment to maintaining our position as leaders in commercial property working in the heart of the region.

‘We were delighted to welcome guests to this stunning location to catch up, celebrate the year’s achievements and to look forward to more successes ahead.’

The team also celebrated winning several awards this year including Property Deal of the Year, Industrial Logistics Consultancy of the Year and best Property Consultancy (offices) at the South Coast Property Awards.