Firm continues to expand, appointing three trainees

A LAW firm is expanding with the appointment of three new trainees.

Churchers, which has offices in Portsmouth and Fareham, recently appointed Daniel Norris, Georgia Chandler and Jonathan Rees.

Georgia, a former University of Portsmouth graduate, will be based in the Portsmouth office and study with the residential conveyancing team.

Jonathan joins Churchers after working as a police officer for 10 years. The career change will see Jonathan gaining experience in the firm’s wills and probate team.

Daniel will join the Fareham office where he will work in the commercial conveyancing team.