Firm extends wellbeing partnership in the city

A PROPERTY firm says it will continue to try and improve the economic wellbeing of Portsmouth.

National Regional Property Group has extended its partnership with Shaping Portsmouth, which the group says is a testament to its promise to commit to the future of the city.

Chief executive Shaun Adams said: ‘Portsmouth is our home town. It’s where we were founded and we’re very proud to be part of the business community here.

‘We feel it’s important that local businesses work together to constantly improve the areas they operate in and that’s why our involvement in Shaping Portsmouth is something we’re passionate about.

‘We look forward to continuing our work with the organisation for many years to come.’

Stef Nienaltowski, director at Shaping Portsmouth, said: ‘Shaping Portsmouth is delighted to have secured for a second year the support of the National Regional Development Group.

‘The benefits this partnership brings to the city of Portsmouth is very broad and exciting for the business community and the population at large.’