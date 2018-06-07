Firm gives advice about refunds as football centre in Fareham closes

FAMILIES affected by the sudden closure of a football centre are being advised to contact their credit card companies to get refunds.

Corporate recovery and business advisory firm Quantuma issued advice on getting refunds after Soccer City, and its soft-play centre Fun City, in Fareham, closed without warning last week.

Parents have claimed they cannot contact the owners to reclaim deposits paid for children’s parties.

Andrew Watling, a partner at Quantuma, said: ‘There are likely to be a lot of disappointed parents who have paid deposits for parties and their success in securing refunds could depend on how they paid.

‘If they have paid by credit card, they should contact their provider and should be able to secure a full refund if they spent over £100, according to Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

‘Those who paid by debit card should contact their bank to discuss the position as certain accounts may provide some level of cover.’

He said people may also rank as an unsecured creditor if the closure of Soccer City results in liquidation. However, no formal process has yet been announced.