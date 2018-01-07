Firm hires a dozen new trainees

TWELVE new trainees have been taken on by a council contractor in Havant.

Capita have hired a dozen new trainee revenue and benefit officers for the borough.

The new employees have joined a team that provides council tax and benefits services to a number of councils.

They will undergo an intensive seven-week training course followed by a period of consolidation training.

Ian Bartlett, contract director at Capita, said: ‘We have been working closely with Havant Borough Council providing support into various areas and we are pleased to be able to help the revenue and benefits team expand and progress on the opportunities they are working on by recruiting for these new roles.’

Councillor Narinder Bains, cabinet member for marketing and business development at the council, said it was an ‘extremely busy time’ and that he was ‘excited’ by the news.