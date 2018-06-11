Firm in German team-up to tackle GDPR headache

Have your say

TRANSALIS, a Portsmouth-based tech specialist, is teaming up with a German digital firm to help the UK stay onside with new ED data protection laws.

The firm has expanded its service portfolio to include AMAGNO’s fully GDPR-compliant solution for end-to-end document and content management.

The partnership will be launched at this month’s CEBIT expo in Hanover, the world’s biggest IT and digital technology trade fair.

Now Transalis can offer UK clients a system complete with a readily-accessible audit trail, in line with all GDPR requirements.

Transalis facilitates the exchange of 40 million invoices a year, underpinning £3bn of stock orders.

Co-founder of Transalis, Aniello Sabatino, said: ‘GDPR requires companies to respond quickly and accurately to personal data information requests.

‘If you’re relying on a long-winded, manual workflow involving paper documents, files and e-mails it can be extremely costly and challenging to find and analyse the relevant data you possess quickly.

‘Our partnership with AMAGNO addresses this headache - It gives clients an all-in-one digital solution fully integrated with our platform and GDPR compliant.’