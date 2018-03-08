Firm invites loyal customer to open its new offices

A FINANCIAL firm celebrated the opening of its new offices by inviting its longest standing customer to cut the ribbon.

Redwood Financial founder Steve Blofield asked Mrs Sylvia Webster to open his new offices in Droxford, which feature a consulting suite named after her late husband, Mick Webster.

Sylvia said: ‘I feel really privileged to be invited to cut the ribbon and open the doors for others to experience the exemplary way that Steve and his team handle clients’ financial affairs.

‘I know Mick would have felt very honoured to know that the Webster family name has been remembered in such a way by Steve and his family too.’