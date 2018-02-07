Firm is bringing £43m to local community

HOUSEBUILDING firm Barratt Developments have revealed they have invested millions into the local area.

The company, which has a number of new home developments in Portsmouth, has built 530 homes in the region over the last year.

It claims to have brought more than £43 million to communities where it has constructed its new developments.

The firm, which is based throughout the south and also includes David Wilson Homes, has contributed over £33.6 million to councils, infrastructure and affordable housing.

Jon Green, operations director for Barratt Developments in the region, said: ‘It is well-known that Barratt creates and supports a significant number of jobs in areas where we are creating new homes.

‘But we also bring additional investment to the communities surrounding our developments — as well as an extra boost to local economies.

‘We feel it is particularly important to make our mark in a very positive way — leaving a lasting legacy within the new communities we are helping to create.

‘And we do this in a number of ways — from job creation and introducing new facilities to the area, to protecting the environment.’