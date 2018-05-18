Firm launches dedicated training for its managers

Have your say

HENDY Motor Group is supporting its managers through a dedicated development programme.

Around 120 staff members have been signed up to the 12-month course, to be held at Hendy Academy in Portsmouth.

Hendy is working with Complete Consulting to deliver tailor-made programmes for sales, aftersales and corporate managers.

Commercial director Mark Busby said: ‘Hendy is a leader in this sector and we are committed to the ongoing investment in staff for the future.

‘We hope this programme will support the development of the manager’s leadership skills so that they can best manage their teams now and in the future.’