Firm named one of the best 

LAW firm Blake Morgan has been named as one of the UK’s top employers for graduates and apprentices.

The firm, which has its headquarters in Portsmouth, appears in both the graduate and apprentice lists on website The JobCrowd – based on feedback collected from employees.

Blake Morgan was ranked as the 45th best employer for apprentices, and the 87th best graduate employer.

The firm was one of 11 legal firms favoured by graduates, while only six additional legal firms made the list for apprentices.

Liz Bryne, head of HR and learning and development, said: ‘We’ve invested in our apprenticeship and graduate programmes and have worked hard to create a culture that supports and encourages on-the-job training.

‘We are delighted to see their positive feedback reflected in these listings.’