Firm picked to sponsor a sustainability event

PEOPLE wanting to learn more about the benefits of recycling and composting should head to The South Downs Green Fair on May 13.

The Sustainability Centre, based in East Meon, will be hosting the event and has chosen Gosport firm Huhtamaki to sponsor the day.

The company’s staff will be on hand to answer questions and will provide Bioware (compostable) printed tumblers for any drinks being served from the bar.

After being used the cups will be collected and composted on site.

The event will also feature live music, food stalls, children’s activities and much more.

The Huhtamaki team will help show children how to plant runner bean or sunflower seeds in their compostable cups, which they can then take home and watch grow.

Marketing manager Becci Eplett said: ‘We are thrilled to be sponsoring the fair this year.’

‘It’s great that The Sustainability Centre can compost on site and shows how we can all take action to make a difference,’ she added.