Firm plans event to find DIY ‘Hubbys’ in the city

A DIY and property maintenance business is looking to expand to the Portsmouth area.

Hire A Hubby is eager to widen its operations into the city and surrounding area.

The firm will be holding an event on May 29 where the team and current franchisees will be on hand to offer information on the business and answer questions.

The event will take place at the Double Tree by Hilton Southampton, Bracken Place.

Hire A Hubby is urging Portsmouth residents who have a passion for DIY or are looking for a career change to attend and learn more.

A spokesperson for the firm said that the franchise business would suit people interested in running their own property maintenance business.

The firm provides customers from homes, shops, restaurants, offices and factories with a handyman service.