Firm raises thousands for local charities

Have your say

HAVING already raised over £5,500 for various charities in the past, Tillison Consulting has hosted yet another fundraising event in aid of a young people’s charity.

The digital marketing agency, based in Waterlooville, pledged to raise money for No Limits.

The organisation, founded in 1993, helps people in Portsmouth and throughout the south coast.

It offers confidential advice, counselling, support and advocacy for those aged 26 and below.

The team at Tillison Consultants hosted a Curry Business event at Chilworth Manor, raising more than £100 for the cause.

Guests were invited to the Manor, where they tucked into a delicious Indian buffet and made donations to No Limits.

The venue aided the firm in its fundraising efforts by holding a raffle, with prizes including a bottle of wine and bubbly, gift vouchers and an afternoon tea for two.

Mark Tillison, managing director of Tillison Consulting, said: ‘Curry Business is a social evening with no agenda other than to enjoy the company of other businesses while supporting worthy causes.

‘There are no subscriptions, no fees, no commitments. If you gain business from it, consider it a bonus.’

The organisations that have benefitted from Tillison’s donations include Wessex-based Breast Cancer Haven, Fareham-based Cafe iMBiZO and Smile Support & Care in Eastleigh.

Catherine Garton, sexual health and wellbeing worker for No Limits, said: ‘It costs at least £250,000 a year to keep the centre running,

‘Any amount of money we raise goes towards keeping it open for young people to come in and get the support that they need.’