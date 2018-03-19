Firm wins Sustained Business Performance award

Have your say

A LOAD monitoring technology firm has collected a sustained business performance award.

Straightpoint (SP) received the accolade at Action Coach’s regional, annual awards ceremony at the Royal Maritime Club.

Action Coach helps entrepreneurs overcome the challenges in maintaining a company. This is the second time SP has claimed such an award.

Gary Mullins, master coach at Action Coach, who works with SP’s team at its Havant headquarters, explained: ‘Within our community and the general business environment in the area, [SP] are a standout example.

‘Recent successes demonstrate how hard work and commitment pay off.’

‘David Ayling has personally developed as a true leader, building his team to really look after his customers.

‘He should be recognised for his own personal development and dedication to learning.’