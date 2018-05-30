Firms’ conference offers insight into its sales success

Have your say

A TECH firm has held its first partner conference.

Supply chain specialisists Transalis, whose expanding digital solutions underpin billions of pounds’ worth of trade, welcomed business from across the UK to its invite only event.

Held in London, the conference showcased developments in cloud-based electronic data interchange, giving guests the chance to discuss market opportunities.

Global channel manager Roy Garlick gave guests an overview of the company’s journey to becoming an award-winning firm.

Roy said: ‘We work closely with our partners to transform the ways organisations large and small communicate and transact business with their suppliers and customers.

‘Our inaugural channel partner event was an ideal chance to discuss areas of common interest with our partners including supply chain trends, customer experience, technology challenges and opportunities, and upcoming products.’

Portsmouth-based business transformation company Skore also represented Transalis at the conference as its partner.

Company representatives shared their expertise in mobile stocktaking and inventory data capture.

Speakers from The Cyber Authority also gave their opinion on cyber security.

Cyber Authority CEO Hugh Chambers said: ‘Transalis staged a partner event that was extremely relevant and motivating,

‘It provided insight into a mix of market trends and opportunities for sales success, combined with informed predictions about the future of supply chains and their security.’

Transalis employs 27 staff at the innovation hub Portsmouth Technopole and provides cloud-based EDI applications across 32 countries.