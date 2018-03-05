First stage of planning application for Lovedean interconnector

Have your say

TWO planning applications have been submitted to local authorities regarding the building of a new interconnector.

Both Portsmouth City Council and Havant Borough Council have received the Scoping Opinion applications for the Aquind interconnector at Lovedean.

The reports look at what environmental impact the work will have.

As previously reported in The News, the new site will convert electricity using cables running from France, out of the water at Eastney and then underground to Lovedean, near Waterlooville.

Public consultations were held earlier this year with people giving mixed views.

The Scoping Opinions will ask for feedback on environmental issues across all the sites and is the first stage of the application process.

For view the applications search GEN/18/00101 on Havant council’s planning site or 18/00001/EIASCO on Portsmouth council’s planning site.