FOR those on a January health kick, a new restaurant that opens tomorrow in Portsmouth may just be for you.

Taste @ seventeen in Southsea will have a 70 per cent vegan and vegetarian menu with an emphasis on local produce.

Taste @ seventeen

The Clarendon Road eatery is being opened by Gary Moreton-Jones and business partner Ian Clarke, who run The Fisherman’s Kitchen just over the road.

He said: ‘I think Southsea has such a good reputation for independent food places and when Nourish closed we thought we would take over the unit.

READ MORE: 9 different Valentine's Day date ideas in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant

‘We wanted to do something with a healthy feel and I think a lot of people are now starting to think more about our environment and the feeding issues we may face with the population growth and so plant-based diets are becoming more popular.’

Taste @ seventeen

Items on the menu include include ramen with oyster mushrooms, red lentils with coconut yoghurt, warm crab meat crumpet and, if you are on a cheat day, doughnut stacks topped with hot nutella, caramel sauce or lemon meringue.

There will also be the chance to book Prosecco bottomless brunches.

Gary, who helped set up the kitchen at Southsea Beach Cafe, says he is passionate about using produce from Portsmouth and across Hampshire including vegetables, meat and coffee.

He explained: ‘Our ethos at The Fisherman’s Kitchen is sustainability and it is the same here.

READ MORE: Portsmouth man invents app to give £3 meal codes for homeless and needy

‘I think having both restaurants so close means I can keep an eye on it all and make sure it is all running smoothly.’

Taste @ seventeen will have a soft opening today and for the next two weeks be open seven days a week between 9am and 4pm.

Following the next fortnight, the restaurant plans to be open from 7.30am until 5pm.

For more information visit Taste @ seventeen on Facebook