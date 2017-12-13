Fizz the season to be merry at Portsmouth’s Christmas beer festival

FANS of beer, cider and gin are in for a treat this weekend as Portsmouth Beer Festival returns and with a festive theme to boot.

Tickets are still available for the two-day Portsmouth Beer Festival Christmas Sessions event which starts on Friday.

Each year, organisers encourage visitors to don their best Christmas jumpers and enjoy a drink at Portsmouth Guildhall.

This year, the festival kicks off on the same day as National Christmas Jumper Day, so ticket holders can eat, drink and be merry in their festive wear.

From Friday, guests will have the chance to sample over 100 cask ales, cider, craft beer, gin and mulled wine.

Many of the sample scores of new and interesting brews have been given a wintry theme but organisers have said that the favourites will remain on the menu.

Christmas beers will be provided from local breweries and across the UK.

Gin fans will be pleased to know that a gin bar is being added to the Christmas addition of the popular festival.

The spirit will be served with the appropriate botanicals and mixers and a gin expert will be on hand to answer questions and advise on the perfect pour.

A Prosecco bar and a wine bar will also be set up, as a spokesperson said that the increase in female interest has allowed the team to widen what’s on offer.

Food stalls will be set up outside of the venue to keep punters warm and fed, selling a variety of tasty and hearty fare including a hog roast, barbecue and pizza.

A long list of local bands have been booked to play live throughout the event, which is being held in aid of a good cause. This year, The Thunder Foundation has been picked as the festival’s chosen charity. The Foundation was set up by Raad Swais in 2012 to raise awareness of the struggles of some of the poorest children in Kenya.

To buy tickets, visit portsmouthbeerfestival.wordpress.com or visit Meat & Barrel on Palmerston Road or The Beer Musketeer shop in Albert Road, both in Southsea.