Folk music for a good cause

FOLK music lovers will be helping to raise awareness for a Fareham-based charity this weekend.

The New Forest Folk Festival takes place at Powell’s Farm, Romsey, from tomorrow until Sunday.

It will see acts such as Ward Thomas, Steeleye Span, TRADarrr, Dean Friedman, CoCo and the Butterfields, plus more take to the stage.

Organiser Keith Curtis said: ‘This year we have a few additions that we hope visitors will enjoy, including a quiet camping spot, a new fringe location for workshops, and more fun for children with organised activities and Wave105 Cash for Kids corner.’

Wave105, a radio station based in Segensworth, runs its Cash for Kids campaign to help raise cash for projects that help children in need.