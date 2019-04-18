FLAVOURS from across the world will be brought together under one roof as a food court specialising in street food opens in the city.

Outside-In is due to launch this Saturday in Middle Street, Portsmouth.

Outside-In Food Court Portsmouth, located in Middle Street, Portsmouth, is officially opening on Saturday, April 20.''Picture: Sarah Standing (180419-6139)

Pitching up in the unit previously occupied by All About Tea, a tea warehouse, the venue is being brought back to life with a varied selection of food from small businesses across Hampshire.

Although the building is destined to be turned into student housing, Outside-In intends on using the space until it is needed - and then hopefully transferring the idea to a new location if it’s a success.

April Gilbert, 31, who has transformed the warehouse and hand-picked the food vendors herself, said: ‘There will be music and many different types of food and drink from small independent businesses and local breweries.

‘We thought that we’d use the space until it goes. It was empty so we thought we’d bring it back to life and hopefully people will love it and make it a success.’

April is from Portsmouth and has been working in the hospitality industry her entire life. She also helps run a business with her husband Carter, Carter’s Texas BBQ.

From her own experiences April now has a big focus on supporting local businesses. She said: ‘It gives many small food vendors that wouldn’t be able to launch independently a chance to cook and sell their food within a larger venue.’

All of the food and drink is from Portsmouth’s home county of Hampshire, and the menus will be changing from week to week.

April said: ‘You can expect to see a range of different foods- Caribbean, Venisualian, alongside some great burgers, many vegan options, dumplings, mac’n’cheese, that sort of thing.’

Outside-In Food Court Portsmouth, located in Middle Street, Portsmouth, is officially opening on Saturday, April 20.''Pictured is: Co-owner of Outside-In Food Court Portsmouth April Gilbert (31).''Picture: Sarah Standing (180419-6157)

There are many food options all across Portsmouth, but April believes that her venue is going to bring something new to the scene:

‘The building has a lot of character, and it will be a relaxed and informal meeting venue- it’s going to be incredibly social,’ she said.

‘We will also have a guest kitchen, where every week a different chef comes in and cooks their food.’

Outside-in’s official launch is on April 20 from midday on Middle Street in Portsmouth city centre. For more go to outside-in-food.com/

After the launch, opening times for the venue will be 9am until 5pm Monday to Thursday, and midday until 10pm Friday to Sunday.