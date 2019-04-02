Food festival makes return

IT WILL be a Michelin-starred affair at an annual celebration of racing and food.

Goodwood Racecourse will host Michelin-starred chefs, John Williams from The Ritz, Goodwood’s own Darron Bunn and Tom Aikens from Tom’s Kitchen and BBC’s Great British Menu at this year’s May Festival – featuring the Goodwood Food Show (formally The Festival of Food and Racing).

There will be a Food Market, Demo Kitchen and Food Lawn for visitors to enjoy this year from Thursday, May 23 until Saturday, May 25.

Tickets can be purchased from only £20 in advance and children under 18 go free. Call 01243 216610 or visit Goodwood.com for tickets, hospitality and further information.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​