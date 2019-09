All businesses which handle food are rated on their hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety. Each business is given a rating from zero (urgent improvement necessary) to 5 (very good). You can see Little Kitchen’s response to the 0 rating here.

1. Anchor & Sea (rated 5 very good) This takeaway in 88 Albert Road, Southsea, was inspected on August 28.

2. Bhujon (rated 5 very good) Located in 1 Festing Road, Southsea, it was inspected on August 12.

3. Chinese Tea (rated 5 very good) This takeaway in 204 Kingston Road, Portsmouth, was inspected on August 28.

4. Cosham Balti House (rated 5 very good) Located in 54 Tregaron Avenue, Portsmouth, it was inspected on August 21.

