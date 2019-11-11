Here is the latest home available on our property section.

Located in a cul-de-sac in Old Clanfield and yards from open countryside, any buyer can enjoy the best of both worlds or rural and suburban life.

This is this family home boasts a generous rear garden and accommodation including five bedrooms, two en-suites and a contemporary kitchen family room with bi-fold doors leading out to the garden.

With over 2,000 square foot of accommodation this property has been extended and would suit a growing family wanting a village location.

Within a short walk you can be in the village with the convenience of a pub, church and local store and just a little further on is the Bat and Ball pub where crickets first ever game was played.

Viewings are strongly recommended and accompanied. EPC rating: D

The house has a market value of £535,000. For more information and to arrange a viewing call Pearsons Waterlooville on 02392 262611.

