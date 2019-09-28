For sale: Beautiful £375k Southsea family home within walking distance of the seafront

It’s possibly a bit late to tell you this, but in the school holidays a family home could hardly be better placed than within walking distance of Southsea seafront.

However, there’s always next year – and the property in question has no forward chain involved in its sale, which could make the purchase process easier.

Set on the corner of Edmund Road with Bath Road, the house has good interior space, with a sitting room behind the bay window at the front and an extremely large L-shaped kitchen / dining room occupying virtually all of the rest of the ground floor apart from the compact entrance hall and stairwell and the sun room / utility at the rear, entered via double doors from the dining area.

On the first floor, the master bedroom is set above the sitting room and there are two further bedrooms plus a family bathroom now equipped with a large shower cubicle and complementing the cloakroom adjoining the utility.

Outside, the house has a small front garden behind a dwarf wall while at the rear is a courtyard garden that creates a delightful and easy maintenance sun trap. The property also benefits from a single garage.

‘The house is in a popular residential area of Southsea, enjoying easy access to local shops, bus routes, recreation grounds, schools and the Victorian waterfront,’ explains Colin Shairp, of Town and Country Southern estate agents.

‘It is already a well-proportioned family home but there could be scope, subject to consents, to expand into the roof space without needing alterations to the existing room layout.’

Guide price is £375,000 (EPC Band E). For more information, contact Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288 or email sales@townandcountrysouthern.co.uk.