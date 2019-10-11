For sale: First-class six-bedroom £595k family home in the heart of Southsea

This exceptionally convenient location in Waverley Road is some half-a-mile only from the seafront and Southsea town centre, placing a wide range of public amenities within comfortable reach – leisure and recreation facilities, shops and eateries, main-line stations, and various schools. Circa 1900, part of a staggered terrace, the house itself stands back from the road behind a deep forecourt and is of attractive design with bold double bay windows under a modern tiled roof having gabled dormer. Built as a private residence, the property – which has a market price of £595,000 – had a previous life as an award-winning guest house before being returned to its original use by the current owners. For more information call Nesbits on 02392 864231.

