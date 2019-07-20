For sale: Spectacular Old Portsmouth home rich in naval history with great views of the Solent

When it comes to standing guard over Portsmouth’s Naval history, the Old Guard know there’s hardly a better place to be than Battery Row, atop the sea defences designed to keep Napoleon out.

And a house new onto the market, Victoria House, takes command where Battery Row meets Broad Street and High Street adjacent to the Square Tower.

So it’s hardly surprising the property is reputed to have been occupied by Royal Navy officers in the past as well as the consul for Italy, Spain, and the USA in 1860.

At that time, it was most likely part of the next house along in Battery Row; the street, with this part going under the name of Semaphore Row at the time, is also adjacent to Horatio Nelson Square, where Nelson’s memorial stands.

The property occupies a compact footprint yet still achieves a big presence with its accommodation arranged over five levels.

The kitchen/dining room is on the lower ground floor, where the black gloss-fronted furnishings and quality appliances ensure it’s equipped for the modern age.

At street level, the black double doors open into an entrance hall where, immediately inside, stairs descend into the kitchen.

Further stairs in the opposite corner rise to the first floor while the rest of this part of the house is occupied by the second bedroom, enhanced by a bay window and with a door into the adjoining bathroom, which has a further door from the hall.

Move up to the first floor and the master bedroom, with its en suite shower room, takes command.

It, like the bedroom beneath, looks along Broad Street through a bay window. The stairs continue to the second floor, home to a sitting room with a window seat in the bay and twin full height double glazed doors leading to two Juliet balconies both with outstanding views over the Solent and the Isle of Wight, matching the outlook from the historic Square Tower just across Battery Row.

These views are shared by the third bedroom, on the top floor, with its skylight windows and there is also, subject to planning consents, potential to create a roof terrace or balcony to give Victoria House the ultimate in commanding views.

Guide price – £600,000. Marketed by Fine & Country (02392 277277).