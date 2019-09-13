For sale: Stylish Havant four-bedroom detached house in a quiet cul-de-sac

Situated in a cul-de-sac in Langstone, the property briefly comprises entrance hallway, cloakroom, modern fitted kitchen / dining room with has double glazed French doors leading to the rear garden with further open plan access to the lounge.

On the first floor of the property, in Hamilton Close, are four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Picture: Pearsons

To the outside the front has ample parking for numerous cars with a side pedestrian pathway leading to the rear garden being laid tolawn with railway borders and patio area.

There is an attached garden room / office which was formerly the garage to the side of the property.

An internal inspection is recommended to appreciate both the accommodation and property on offer.

The house is marketed by Pearsons with a guide price of £480,000. To book a viewing call 02392 486244.