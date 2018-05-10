former owner ‘overwhelmed’ by support as popular brewery changes hands

THE OWNER of an Upper Swanmore-based Brewery has relinquished his helm and passed the boozy baton on to a fellow enthusiast.

Jim Fullegar is the original founder of Broken Bridge Brewing, an artisan microbrewery that he first started in his kitchen.

On May 2, he announced on the company’s Facebook page that he had sold the firm to Richard Warman.

He said: ‘I have sold the business to a really nice guy called Richard,

‘I’m confident he will put all of the love and care into it that I did.

‘Essentially I struggled with all of the “non Brewing” elements of running a business and decided that it wasn’t for me, and at the same time got approached by someone who was very keen to take it on!’

Richard has already stepped into the role and Jim will be by his side throughout May to assist through the transition.

Jim added: ‘Richard’s got the hang of things already so I know it’s all going to go smoothly.’

Messages of support flooded the post and Jim thanked friends and fans for backing it from the off.

‘I’d like to thank you all sincerely for your support, it’s been a hell of a few years and for the most part I’ve loved it.

‘It’s genuinely overwhelming how much positive feedback I’ve had on something that started in my kitchen, and escalated to a proper big and busy business.’

On his new position, Richard said: ‘Taking over Broken Bridge Brewing is an exciting and fantastic opportunity.

‘Its important for me to be involved in the local community.’